Tamavua Celtics makes a comeback in Suva Volleyball comp

Tamavua Celtics will be out to stamp their mark in the ongoing Digicel Suva Volleyball League competition.

Back to court after a few years, the Tamavua Celtics has tagged themselves as underdogs.

Club Secretary Alipate Tuberi says they were once the top team in the Suva Volleyball Association and they want to return to that status.

Article continues after advertisement

“The main objective is to get exposure and also try to give a challenge to all this teams in the Suva Volleyball competition.”

Meanwhile Police Blue were the winners of the Digicel Cup Challenge in the Men’s Division while Police White were the winners in the Women’s.