Tamavua Celtics aims to return to its glory days

The Tamavua Celtics has been showcasing impressive performance since their return to the volleyball courts.

Once a powerhouse, Tamavua Celtics has produced Fiji reps like brothers Jijiwa and Sepeti Koroi.

The side took part in the Suva Volleyball Association club games today.

Article continues after advertisement

Player Isoa Tokalauvere says with the support of former players, the team is making a strong comeback.

“The elders has advised and supported us to come back and bring back the name of the team as you can see we are all young players most of us this is the first time we’re getting exposed to this kind of tournament.”

Tokalauvere says starting from the bottom with new players is not difficult.

“It’s very good learning experience most of us new players we’re just used to playing for fun and not really trying to win so when we come here we get to feel like how it feels like to actually play for a tournament.”

The Suva Volleyball Association began their second round of club competitions today.

Police Blues Women won the FWCC Challenge Cup while the mens challenge cup is underway.