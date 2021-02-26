SVA to celebrate International Women’s Day with festival

The Suva Volleyball Association will be organizing a volleyball festival to mark International Women’s Day this year.

Clubs and business houses are being targeted for the volleyball festival in the central division next week.

The main aim of the festival is to recognize and acknowledge women and girl’s contribution to the sport of volleyball in Fiji.

SVA Interim Secretary Semaima Lagilagi says they are committed to promoting equal participation and they’ll continue to revise their policies and development programs to support women and girls.

She says efforts to increase women and girl’s participation included a six-week volleyball skills training program, a Gender & Child Protection training and the adoption of the association Child Protection policy during the season.

Lagilagi adds they’re consistently monitoring all its events especially club games to ensure the environment is safe, fair and inclusive giving everyone the opportunity to participate regardless of their sex or gender identity.

She says they have seen an increase in women clubs in the past two weeks as a result of their consistent campaigning with the support of the Fiji Womens Crisis Centre.

Suva have 13 women’s and 29 men’s teams that have registered this season.