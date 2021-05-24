SVA kicks-off season proper today

The Suva Volleyball Association anticipates an exciting season as more clubs are showing interest.

The Association kick-started its 2021 season with a knockout tournament last weekend and club games will begin today.

General Secretary, Semaima Lagilagi says the COVID-19 pandemic had little effect on the sport as they were already on the off-season.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s a lot of competitions and a lot of tournaments that our association had planned when we had our volleyball season so the high level of competition even though there was covid lockdown, we know that our clubs are prepared”.

Lagilagi says they are hoping the atmosphere would just be like how it was in last season’s closing.

The club games begin today at 9am at the LICI Multipurpose courts.