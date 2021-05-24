Home

Volleyball

SVA competition a testing ground for players

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 11, 2021 8:27 am
ARMY MEN BATTLING POLICE IN THE 2020 SUKUNA BOWL AT THE NATIONAL NETBALL CENTRE [SOURCE: RFMF/FACEBOOK]

The Police and Army volleyball teams will put their players to test in the Suva Volleyball club competition today.

Similar to last year, the two teams used the competition as a building block towards the annual Ratu Sukuna Bowl.

Police had quite the dream run in 2020, scooping the volleyball titles in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

The men and women from Queen Elizabeth Barracks are determined that this will be their season.

2020 SUKUNA BOWL: ARMY WOMEN VS POLICE [SOURCE: RFMF FACEBOOK]

The Sukuna Bowl volleyball will be held at the National Netball Centre next Friday at 10am.

Meanwhile, Subrails Army will take on TotalEnergies Police in the main rugby match on the same day at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.

