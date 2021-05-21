Home

Volleyball

SVA bids farewell to late Raketekete

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 23, 2021 4:48 pm

The Suva Volleyball Association family has bid farewell to the late Ratu Iliesa Raketekete.

The former volleyball player, coach, referee and mentor passed away this week following a short illness.

The Nukuriwai, Noco, Rewa native will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva Volleyball President Kemueli Naiqama says the association is grateful for Raketekete’s role and immense contribution to the sport.

Regarded as a father figure in the sport, Raketekete dedicated his time, mentoring and sharing his knowledge of the sport to games officials and players equally.

The association has been partnering with the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre pushing for the elimination of violence against women and girls and Raketekete has been at the forefront pushing for the increased participation of females in volleyball.

The Suva men’s police volleyball teams will carry his casket during his funeral service on behalf of the association.

Raketekete is survived by his wife, six children and six grandchildren.

