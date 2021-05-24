Home

Volleyball

Suvavou Volleyball continues annual tradition

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 3, 2022 12:39 pm
Suvavou Volleyball continues New Year tournament tradition

The Suvavou Volleyball New Year tournament initially started as a small competition and 28 years on, it has grown into a family affair.

Currently, underway at the Fiji Netball Centre, the tournament sees a total of 16 men’s and 18 women’s teams competing for top honors.

Suvavou Volleyball Association committee member John Tuilau says this annual event has grown but the aim hasn’t changed.

Article continues after advertisement

The main primary objective of this competition, every year during the festive season there is a lot of crimes happening in the communities that is why so that the boys can get busy with the game and nobody is caught up in the arms of the law.”

The annual community sports day normally take place on New Year’s Day.

