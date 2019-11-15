Suva volleyball to introduce child protection policy

The Suva Volleyball Association will be looking to introduce a child protection policy for youths who wish to be a part of their club competition.

Suva Volleyball is welcoming students from different age group to join their clubs competitions, once the sport receives its accreditation from the Fiji National Sports Commission.

Association president Kemueli Naiqama says if competition does commence they will introduce a policy to safeguard their youths.

“The development of the Suva Volleyball Association is not only for the team and the clubs but we wanted to do an age category competition likewise we need to have a child protection policy so that any school children intend to join the association should have the endorsement from respective parents.”

With tournaments expected to be shifted from October to June, the Association is expecting more teams to join the club.