Suva Volleyball to adjust to new norm

Adjusting to the new norm for Volleyball tops the agenda for the Suva Volleyball Association.

With the Fiji National Sports Commission yet to accredit the association for return to play according to pandemic protocol, the association is working closely with its members to ensure all necessary procedures are followed.

The Suva Volleyball Association will be looking to align its constitution to the new policies implemented by its governing body.

“They are reviewing the constitution and once that has been reviewed and we wanted to incorporate that into our Suva Volleyball Association constitutions so that we are inline with the federation constitution.”

The Association is also looking to introduce a child protection policy for young people who wish to be part of the new season that has been set for October to June.