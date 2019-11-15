Suva volleyball teams up with FWCC

The Suva Volleyball Association in partnership with Fiji Women’s Crisis Center will be conducting a training program to empower more women’s participation in the sport.

The six week program will be a platform to promote gender equality in the sport and the association has a few initiatives in place this season to increase women and girls participation.

Suva Volleyball Association has a total of 22 men’s club and eight women’s teams, and through this training program hopefully more women and girls will be able to develop their skills and confidence to join our weekly competitions.

Suva Volleyball Interim General Secretary Semaima Lagilagi says it is important to understand the importance of women’s participation in the sport.

Meanwhile, Suva Volleyball League competition continues this week at the LICI Multipurpose Court in Suva.