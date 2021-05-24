Suva Volleyball returns indoor

After five long season, the sport of volleyball returns to its rightful venue and this is an achievement in itself for Suva Volleyball.

Volleyball is an indoor sport but in the past years, it has been played outdoors with matches held at the Suva Grammar School court and LICI Multipurpose court.

Suva Volleyball President, Kemueli Naiqama says it has been part of their development goals to provide the players the best and rightful venues to showcase their talents.

“The environment has totally changed because playing outdoors, it’s always affected by the wind and the environment outside, now it’s more precision, it’s more accurate in terms of serving and setting, there’s little distraction apart from the environmental factors.”

Naiqama says this is just one of the many development goals they had set for the players and the association.

Suva Volleyball plans to start its new season on the third of January.