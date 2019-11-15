Suva Volleyball knockout tournament on this Saturday

The Suva Volleyball Association will hold its knock out stages on Saturday.

The association plans to select its top four teams this weekend which will represent Suva Volleyball to the upcoming Fiji Volleyball inter-club meet.

Games Commissioner Iliesa Raketekete says at the moment competition is up to par and it will be a challenge selecting the teams for the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“The one that’s coming up is the inter-club, so they are saying about the top four teams which we are going to decide when we have our knockouts. The top four clubs who may be representing the association for this tournament.”

Raketekete says participating in Fiji Volleyball Federation sanctioned tournament is part of their revamping program.

He adds Suva Volleyball teams have a healthy winning record in major tournaments and plans to continue in the all upcoming meets.

The knockout tournament will be held on Saturday at the Multi-purpose Courts in Laucala.