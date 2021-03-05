Suva Volleyball introduces grading system

The Suva Volleyball Association is implementing creative ways to keep teams engaged in the Digicel weekly competition.

Suva President Kemueli Naiqama says a grading system has begun whereby teams that have been performing well are promoted to a higher level.

He says keeping youth engaged in a competition that has been running since December 2020 is a challenge.

Naiqama says new concepts have been introduced to keep the meet competitive.

“Teams have been graded and a few teams have been promoted from B grade to the next level. Two teams have qualified from A grade men’s team to the premier which is All Stars and there’s another team that has gone up the ranks.”

Apart from the grading system, Suva Volleyball conducts its Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Challenge Cup every week in both the women and men’s competitions.

Every week a team challenges the Cup from the current holders and winner gets the trophy and also its own VIP tent.

Suva Volleyball will hold its International Women’s Day Festival on Saturday at the LICI courts in Laucala Bay, Suva.