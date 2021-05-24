Home

Suva volleyball impressed with new teams

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 16, 2022 4:40 pm
Police Volleyball Team.

New teams that are part of the Suva Volleyball Easter Championship at the National Netball Centre impressed organizers.

Teams from as far as Taveuni, and the greater Suva area competed in one of the top volleyball tournaments in the country, including, the Naqasiqasi Brothers, Army, and Navy.

Games Commissioner Jone Baleilomaloma says this is what the Association needed in order to help revive volleyball in the country.

He adds they’re hoping that more tournaments like this will be organized.

“It’s interesting to see that an outside team reaching the elimination round of the competition and that also shows the talent that is out there, that needs to be tapped. We need to encourage from outside Suva to compete in our competition.”

26 men’s and nine women’s teams were part of the three-day tournament that ended today.

Meanwhile, Police won both men’s and women’s titles.

