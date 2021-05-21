Suva Volleyball hopeful

The Suva Volleyball Association hopes things will normalize by July.

While the 2020-2021 season ended successfully, the next season will begin in September.

President Kemueli Naiqama says if the pandemic is not contained by mid-year, their competitions calendar can be affected.

“The next season will start off in mid-September and spill over to April next year and hopefully by then, things will normalize. We hope as volley-ballers, by June or July things will start operating back to normal and it will be a good opportunity for us to start the season.”

Naiqama says, for now, the association and its members are complying with the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

He says they will continue to adhere to the restrictions if things do not normalize by the desired time frame.