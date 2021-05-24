Suva Volleyball holds tournament to mark 16 days of Activism

Suva Volleyball Association will be hosting the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre 16 days of Activism tournament today.

This is to mark the end of the global campaign to help end violence against women and girls.

Sports has been an effective platform to raise awareness on the elimination of gender-based violence, and SVA General Secretary Semaima Lagilagi says they want to continue to support FWCC in their advocacy work.

She says they’re aware that there are barriers to women’s participation in sports.

This is why the Association has put in place policies to ensure they continue to create an environment where women and girls feel safe.

She acknowledges the continuous assistance from FWCC in providing funding to support Gender & Sports Child Protection training for associations, federations, and grassroots communities.

A total of 30 teams have registered to participate in the two-day tournament which will be held at the Netball Centre Laucala.