Volleyball

Suva Volleyball eager to get things underway

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 23, 2021 3:48 pm

The Suva Volleyball Association will not wait around for its governing body, Fiji Volleyball, to get its competition started at the beginning of next year.

SVA is eager to get things rolling by organizing a tournament next month to get its clubs back on the court.

Association President Kemueli Naiqama says the indoor volleyball competition held last week has raised a lot of interest and this will help draw in more clubs.

“We will start on the third week of January, gearing up for another tournament. If the Fiji Volleyball body has not decided on putting an organized tournament, we will step in. Suva Volleyball will step in and organize one.”

Suva Volleyball ended 2021 with the club competition played indoor for the first time after five seasons.

 

