Suva Volleyball continues awareness on violence against women

Suva Volleyball Association is taking the leading role in promoting awareness of violence against women.

Like every year, the Association will once again host the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Business House Mixed Volleyball Championship. Suva Volleyball secretary Semaima Lagilagi says they had been working with FWCC for two seasons to raise awareness for not only violence against women but gender equality in sports.

Lagilagi says they are further encouraging maximum participation of women teams in their weekly tournaments.

“Our other objective is to raise awareness on violence against women that we currently face in our country, the elimination of violence against women and girls so we have the international women’s day festival and also the upcoming Easter game championships that we will host”

The three-day tournament will begin on Monday at the National Netball Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.

A total of 42 clubs is expected to participate.