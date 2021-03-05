Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Volleyball

Suva Volleyball continues awareness on violence against women

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 7, 2021 8:05 am

Suva Volleyball Association is taking the leading role in promoting awareness of violence against women.

Like every year, the Association will once again host the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Business House Mixed Volleyball Championship. Suva Volleyball secretary Semaima Lagilagi says they had been working with FWCC for two seasons to raise awareness for not only violence against women but gender equality in sports.

Lagilagi says they are further encouraging maximum participation of women teams in their weekly tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our other objective is to raise awareness on violence against women that we currently face in our country, the elimination of violence against women and girls so we have the international women’s day festival and also the upcoming Easter game championships that we will host”

The three-day tournament will begin on Monday at the National Netball Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.

A total of 42 clubs is expected to participate.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.