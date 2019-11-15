Home

Volleyball

Suva Volleyball Association to begin its weekly club games this Saturday

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 10, 2020 12:36 pm

The Suva Volleyball Association will begin its weekly club games this Saturday at the Multipurpose Court in Laucala Bay Suva.

The association aims to expand the competition to engage more youth.

Association President Kemueli Naiqama says given the number of youth involved in illegal activities, they feel that volleyball provides an alternative to empower and engage youth in meaningful activities.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama adds they want to remove the perception that volleyball is a mens’ sport with more awareness campaigns.

Last year, the association partnered with the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre to create awareness on ending violence against women and girls.

The association is also opening up its competition to clubs outside Suva to join their weekly competition.

