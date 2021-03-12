Suva Volleyball Association hosts Easter Championship

A total number of 60 teams has been confirmed for the annual Easter Championship next month.

The three-day championship organized by the Digicel Suva Volleyball Association will allow registered players an opportunity to showcase their talent in Suva amongst some of the best volleyball teams in the country.

Suva Interim General Secretary Semaima Lagilagi says they are committed to developing the sport at the grassroots level.

Article continues after advertisement

The championship will be held at the Netball center, and registrations for the championship will close on Monday 29th March.