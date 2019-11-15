Suva volleyball league competitions raises interest

The Digicel Suva Volleyball Club league competition has been deemed a success after concluding its first rounds of competition on Saturday.

More than 30 teams were part of the league competition comprising of 22 men and nine women’s teams that will be competing at the LICI Multipurpose Court in Suva.

The tournament will run over the next 23 weeks.

SVA Interim General Secretary Semaima Lagilagi says they are expecting the number of teams to increase over the next few weeks.

“So there is a lot of teams that still want to register with us so as we continue with our club games every week we see a lot more teams are coming in. A lot more new players and a lot of new talents and we will start to see how that will go on in terms of the game.”

For last week’s results in the FWCC Women Challenge Trophy Revelation defeated Nadera by 2 sets to 1 and in the FWCC Men Challenge Trophy Avengers beat USP 1 by winning all three sets.