Suva Association to select top team for Vulaca competition

Suva Volleyball will be selecting its top teams to represent the Association at the upcoming Vulaca Volleyball championship.

The Vulaca competition will bring together some of the top teams from various districts and Suva hopes to maintain its stance as the top club in Fiji Volleyball.

Suva Volleyball Interim President Kemueli Naiqama says with the current club competition underway, it is still too early to tell which team is the best.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama says they have been some unexpected upsets from new teams that have recently joined the association.

“We are just observing what Fiji Volleyball Federation along the calendar year events. Most probably the Vulaca competition coming up so we will need to spend a Saturday to select our representatives. Those who will represent the Suva Volleyball Association.”

Meanwhile the Digicel Suva league club competition has reached its fourth week of competition with more than 20 teams registered.