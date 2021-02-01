Volleyball
Semi-finalists confirmed for SVA Easter Championship
April 3, 2021 1:49 pm
The semi-finalists for the Suva Volleyball Association Easter Championship has been confirmed.
In the first men’s semi-finals, Wardens will be taking on Avengers while Suvavou based club Inner Circle will meet tournament favorites Raiwaqa X.
For the women’s semi-finals, it will be an epic battle between Flames and Police White while USP will meet Northern Stars.
Article continues after advertisement
The semi-finals will take place this afternoon at the National Netball Centre in Suva.
Sponsored Links