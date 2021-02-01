Semi-finalists confirmed for SVA Easter Championship

The semi-finalists for the Suva Volleyball Association Easter Championship has been confirmed.

In the first men’s semi-finals, Wardens will be taking on Avengers while Suvavou based club Inner Circle will meet tournament favorites Raiwaqa X.

For the women’s semi-finals, it will be an epic battle between Flames and Police White while USP will meet Northern Stars.

The semi-finals will take place this afternoon at the National Netball Centre in Suva.