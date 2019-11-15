Restrictions eased for volleyball; people urged to practice safety measures

Fiji Volleyball Federation President Liga Gukisuva is pleading with member associations to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

This comes as the green-light has been given by Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho who says that non-contact sports including volleyball, golf and tennis are now permitted.

Gukisuva says they are thankful restrictions have been eased for volleyball however he adds that all safety measures must be observed.

“If you’re taking part this weekend on friendly games, make sure that are not more than 20 people in the court and you keep a safe distance to from those who are on the court, spectators and reserves.”

Gukisuva adds the federation will map out scenarios on how to go about with the resumption of domestic competitions and major tournaments.