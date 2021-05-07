Home

Volleyball

Respected volleyball figure passes on

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 9:32 pm
The late Ratu Iliesa Raketekete [Source: Suva Volleyball]

The Fiji Volleyball family is morning the loss of one of the sport’s greatest administrators.

Ratu Iliesa Raketekete who was a former Fiji Volleyball Federation, Suva Volleyball Association Coach, trainer, games commissioner and also referees commissioner has passed away.

Suva Volleyball posted a tribute to Raketekete on its Facebook page and acknowledged his immense contribution to the sport in Fiji and the region.

According to Suva volleyball, there are no words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing someone that has dedicated his entire life in the development of volleyball in the country.

Raketekete’s commitment, passion, leadership and willingness to groom young people in the sport will be solely missed.

