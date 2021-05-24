Positive indicator for Police Volleyball

The Police men’s volleyball team are brewing with confidence after defeating Army in the Suva Volleyball club competition quarter-finals.

This is a positive indicator for them with the annual Ratu Sukuna Bowl only days away.

The defending Sukuna Bowl volleyball champs won by two straight sets and are through to the semi-finals.

The Sukuna Bowl Volleyball Challenge will be held at the National Netball Centre next Friday at 10am.

Meanwhile, the football match will be held at the Fiji FA Academy grounds at the same time and you can catch the live commentary live on Radio Fiji One and Mirchi FM FB Live.

The main rugby event kicks off at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium.

With football, it will be aired live and exclusive on FBC Sports with overseas viewers to watch the action on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform for $15USD.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.