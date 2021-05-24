Police Women records third consecutive volleyball win

Police Womens volleyball has retained its title for the third consecutive year.

The side dominated winning all three sets at the National Netball Centre earlier this afternoon.

The side took a strong lead from the first whistle dominating 25-8 in the first set.

Article continues after advertisement

Army came out with a strong second set display but Police kept its composure winning 26-24.

Police made sure the trophy stayed another year successfully ending the first set with a 25-16 win.

Police captain Ulamila Kristiana says getting back in shape after a long lockdown was a challenge but the players pulled through.

“We’ve been through a lot this year but I’m thankful for the ladies for getting thorough this year and for sticking together despite the challenges.”

The men’s competition is currently underway.