Volleyball

Police Women records third consecutive volleyball win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 2:57 pm

Police Womens volleyball has retained its title for the third consecutive year.

The side dominated winning all three sets at the National Netball Centre earlier this afternoon.

The side took a strong lead from the first whistle dominating 25-8 in the first set.

Army came out with a strong second set display but Police kept its composure winning 26-24.

Police made sure the trophy stayed another year successfully ending the first set with a 25-16 win.

Police captain Ulamila Kristiana says getting back in shape after a long lockdown was a challenge but the players pulled through.

“We’ve been through a lot this year but I’m thankful for the ladies for getting thorough this year and for sticking together despite the challenges.”

The men’s competition is currently underway.

