Police Service Men 1 retains title

[Photo: Republic of Fiji Military Forces / Army]

Police made sure it returns home with a silverware, defending the main FMF Sukuna Bowl men’s volleyball trophy 25-23 over Army.

The win at the National Netball Centre ensures the trophy stays at Nasova for its third year.

It joins the women’s achievement of fourth year in a row.

Army took out the Service Men 2 match defeating Police by three sets to two.

In the netball competition, Army came out on top beating Police 57-44.

The main rugby match will kick off tomorrow at 5 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports and overseas viewers for $10 USD on FBC Pop.