Police Service Men 1 retains title

Police made sure it returns home with a silverware, defending the main FMF Sukuna Bowl men’s volleyball trophy 25-23 over Army.
The win at the National Netball Centre ensures the trophy stays at Nasova for its third year.
It joins the women’s achievement of fourth year in a row.
Army took out the Service Men 2 match defeating Police by three sets to two.
In the netball competition, Army came out on top beating Police 57-44.
The main rugby match will kick off tomorrow at 5 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.
You can watch the match live on FBC Sports and overseas viewers for $10 USD on FBC Pop.
