Volleyball

Oceania Volleyball HPU to be built at old Laucala Bay Secondary area

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 10, 2020 12:12 pm

The Oceania Volleyball High Performance Unit is earmarked to be one of the first facilities to be built at the old Laucala Bay Secondary School site.

The Oceania Volleyball Association in partnership with the Fiji Volleyball Federation has expressed their interest.

Fiji Sports Council Chair Peter Mazey says discussions on the project are currently underway.

Article continues after advertisement

“The development of the old LBSS site and that is not just to include accommodation and we’ve had interest shown from two or three Oceania sporting bodies to set up their academies and HPU and Oceania Volleyball is one of those.”

The HPU will be managed by Oceania Volleyball in partnership with the Fijian Government.

This is part of the association’s initiative to elevate the standard of beach volleyball in the Oceania region.

