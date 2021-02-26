No funds for Fiji Volleyball sanctioned meets

Fiji Volleyball may not be able to host any of its annual sanctioned tournaments this season.

Outgoing President Liga Gukisuva says the federation does not have any funds to run its national competitions.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Gukisuva says this is due to the cost-cutting measures sponsors had to take to cope with the impacts of the pandemic as well as the two recent cyclones.

“To be upfront and be honest, funding of these events is our biggest obstacle. We couldn’t get the right amount of funding to be able to implement those tournaments that we planned.”

Tournaments including the Vulaca Easter championship and the National Club Championship are in doubt for this season.

Apart from the unavailability of funds, the federation will need to quickly elect an interim committee to oversee the operations of Fiji Volleyball.