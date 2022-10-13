New winner in U19, low participation

A new winner will be crowned in this year’s Suva Secondary School Basketball Championship Under-19 grade.

Defending champions St John’s Cawaci is not part of the competition and according to the association President Josefa Daunabou, they were not able to have any contact with the school.

Only six schools are taking part with two teams from International Secondary School and Yat Sen making up the girls Under 15, 17 and 19 grades.

Article continues after advertisement

The boy’s division is made up of Marist Brothers High School, Suva Grammar School, Yat Sen, ISS, Gospel High School and Ratu Kadavulevu School.

Daunabou says participation has decreased this year due to a number of reasons.

“The number of schools participating have gone down due to their commitments to other sports. We were not able to have contact with St John’s College, for LDS they are just trying to regroup again. They have promised us they will come back to the competition next year.”

The event was last held in 2019 with 11 schools participating.

It continues today at the Yat Sen Hall in Flagstaff, Suva.

Organizers say competition is tough with the outright favourite to be determined today.