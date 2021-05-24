New teams join SVA

A number of new teams have joined the Suva Volleyball Association hoping to rub shoulders against some of the best in the local scene.

Redline a team from Suvavou, Good Heart and a side from Raiwaqa are some of the new inclusions.

Games Commissioner, Jone Baleilomaloma says it’s exciting to have new talents identified in their weekly competition.

“It exposes their talents in terms of volleyball. Suva volleyball we have our own standards and we match that up with outside teams that are coming in to join Suva and it’s a testing site for outside teams to come and see whether they’re on par with the Suva teams in terms of competition.”

Redline showed their class in the fifth week of SVA’s weekly competition.

The newcomers won the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Challenge Cup, defeating Blackout Volleyball.