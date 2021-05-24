Home

Volleyball

New players for Army Volleyball

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 12, 2021 2:50 pm
[File Photo]

A new look Army men’s volleyball side will compete in this year’s Sukuna Bowl.

Only a few have been retained from past year’s squad with majority being new players.

Experienced players in the squad includes Pita Ratukana, Ilai Vakayadra and Akuila Keteirewa amongst others.

Article continues after advertisement

Player Sitiveni Buruso says some members of the team will miss out due to deployment.

However, Buruso says he has a lot of trust for the new set of players who are showing great potential.

The Sukuna Bowl volleyball challenge will be held on Friday at the National Netball Centre at 10pm.

At the same time, the football match will commence at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

The match will be shown live on FBC Sports with the commentaries to air on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM FB Live.

The main rugby event kicks-off at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium and all the action will air live on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch the match on FBC Pop for $15USD.

Payments can be made through PayPal or credit card.

 

