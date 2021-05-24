New format for Suva Volleyball

Children aged 15 years and over can now be part of the Suva Volleyball Association sanctioned tournaments in the future.

The decision was made by the newly elected Association during the Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

Suva Volleyball Association President, Kemueli Naiqama, says this is in line with their grassroots development programme for next year.

“There was a revision to our constitution this morning, we had agreed to an age group and allow an age group of 15 years and above to play for Suva Volleyball Association. It means that it will enable us to bring in students from secondary schools.”

The club competition will continue this week at the LICI Multipurpose Court in Suva.