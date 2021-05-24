Naiqama reappointed as SVA president

Suva Volleyball Association has big plans for the upcoming season after the appointment of its executive committee during the Annual General Meeting yesterday.

Kemueli Naiqama has been re-elected as the President of the Suva Volleyball Association while Vice Presidency will be shared with Savenaca Tuivaga and Roshika Deo.

Semaima Lagilagi remains as the General Secretary and the Treasurer is Jone Baleilomaloma.

Naiqama says they will want to continue where they left off last season.

“Last season we had finished off at the high-level competition with the Easter Games so we have in place our development plans.”

Naiqama adds they’re hoping that more clubs will join their weekly club competition which is also a build-up for the Easter Games in April.

The SVA club competition continues this week at the Multipurpose Court in Suva.