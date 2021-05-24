Home

Volleyball

Naiqama reappointed as SVA president

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 5, 2021 1:10 pm
[File Photo]

Suva Volleyball Association has big plans for the upcoming season after the appointment of its executive committee during the Annual General Meeting yesterday.

Kemueli Naiqama has been re-elected as the President of the Suva Volleyball Association while Vice Presidency will be shared with Savenaca Tuivaga and Roshika Deo.

Semaima Lagilagi remains as the General Secretary and the Treasurer is Jone Baleilomaloma.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama says they will want to continue where they left off last season.

“Last season we had finished off at the high-level competition with the Easter Games so we have in place our development plans.”

Naiqama adds they’re hoping that more clubs will join their weekly club competition which is also a build-up for the Easter Games in April.

The SVA club competition continues this week at the Multipurpose Court in Suva.

