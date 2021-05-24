Home

Volleyball

More training for Suva volleyball coaches

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 1, 2022 12:07 pm

Suva Volleyball is taking the first step by training more of their coaches and officials as they prepare for the busy season ahead.

SVA hosted its Coaches Practical Courses last week, where a number of representatives from clubs attended the week-long program.

Association President Kemueli Naiqama says the workshop will help clubs in the long run.

“At the moment we are building capacity within the Association. We have opened up the invitation, we have nine coaches and we are preparing them in the next two months where they will be doing a session plans.”

Meanwhile, the weekly club competition continues this Saturday at the LICI Court in Suva.

