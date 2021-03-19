More teams join Suva Volleyball for Easter championship

Teams from around Viti Levu will compete against Suva volleyball sides in the upcoming Easter Championship.

Suva Volleyball is working with other associations in allowing affiliate teams to compete in the annual Easter competition.

Teams from outside Suva Volleyball that will compete in the three championship includes Lautoka, Nakasi, Nadi, Nadroga and Mid Harbour Association.

SVA General Secretary Semaima Lagilagi says this is part of their wider plan to develop the sport in the country.

“We have our own plans and we also hope to invite other associations that share our goal and our vision to continue to develop volleyball in Fiji.”

The Suva Volleyball Easter Championship will be held from the 1st to the 3rd of April at the Netball Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.