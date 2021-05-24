Home

Volleyball

SVA members urged to follow requirements

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 23, 2021 4:55 pm
[Source: Suva Volleyball Association]

Getting its members to meet the requirements set by the Fiji Nationals Sports Commission has been the reason the Suva Volleyball tournaments have been delayed.

Association General Secretary, Semaima Lagilagi, says they anticipated the season to be up and running again two months ago, but this was not the case.

Lagilagi says once the various clubs get in line with the registration process, more teams will be able to join its knockout tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“The volleyball season usually starts from September to April. Because of COVID we’ve had a lot of requirements to proceed with our games that includes documentation that needed our clubs to register their players in terms of their vaccination details.”

The SVA knockout tournament is set to continue this weekend with a total of 15 men’s and five women’s teams participating in the Multipurpose Court in Suva.

