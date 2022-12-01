Major turnout in inaugural Central Community Games

170 teams from 60 communities are part of the first-ever Central division Community Games organized by the Fiji National Sports Commission.

The teams are competing in touch rugby, volleyball and netball, three most common sports that are widely played in the urban and rural communities in the central division.

Sports Commission Sports Community Development Officer, Saula Koroi says they are pleased with the major interest and turnout from the communities involved.

“It’s very exciting that we see the youths from not only in the urban division but from the rural as well. So, from Naitasiri, Serua, Namosi and Rewa, and we also have communities from Naboro right up to the Nausori airport, the Naselai youths.”

Koroi says the vision is to give opportunities to grassroot players to showcase their talent but most importantly to keep youths engaged.

“We all know December is a party month so from November, the youths were required to start training for these games which is a positive impact the community and also for our partners, the Fiji Police Force.”

The games which are being held at Bidesi Park, the National Netball Centre, the HFC Bank Stadium carpark and the Multipurpose Court will conclude tomorrow.