Koto family spreads awareness on brawls

Volleyball tournament to end brawls.

In remembrance of the lives lost during street violence, the Tamavua Celtics and the Koto family organized a volleyball tournament yesterday at the Eds Court in Raiwaqa.

The Koto family lost two of their sons to street fights and they are using sports, particularly volleyball as means to create awareness and bring about peace within the communities where brawls have become prevalent including Nabua, Raiwai and Raiwaqa.

Temo Gade lost his life in 1994 during a brawl in Raiwai while his younger brother Josefa Baleiloa passed on in 2008 due to the same issue.

Tournament coordinator Netani Ledua says they do not want any more families to lose their sons to brawls and street violence.

“We are trying to change their mindset and give them a perspective on how to channel their anger or the issues they are facing not to resort to violence. There are other means and support centres like churches, family and education to solve their issues or direct their energy.”

With the theme, ‘Stop the Fight, Let’s Unite, organizers are looking at making this awareness program a constant event.

Ledua says this is only the start with the idea of exploring other sports to help bring in the youths of communities to socialize and solve their differences.