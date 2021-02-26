Gukisuva steps down as Fiji Volleyball President

Liga Gukisuva has stepped down from his role as President of the Fiji Volleyball Federation.

Gukisuva confirmed the news in an exclusive interview with FBC Sports today.

He says he has informed the member associations of the reasons behind this decision.

“Purely because of the work load that I have. I’ve just taken up a new role with one of the large organization in Fiji and I want to focus my time and effort in fulfilling the role and the KPI’s that I need to achieve.”

Gukisuva was elected in August 2019 and in his two-year tenure focused on expanding the sport and reviving dormant associations.

He says the Federation will make a number of recommendations to the National Sports Commission and FASANOC on the formation of an interim committee to handle the affairs of Fiji Volleyball for now before an Annual General Meeting is called.