Green Valley leads fight against drug use

While most volleyball teams aim for a win in the Suva Volleyball weekly meet, the Tamavua based Green Valley team has bigger dreams.

Apart from the exposure of playing some tops teams, the team hopes to be a good example for youth in their area who may be involved in illegal activities such as drugs.

Player Setareki Cama says the team is driven by a bigger purpose.

“We all know that every settlement has a group of boys joining into this drug trend that’s going on and everyone is trying to smoke, peer pressure and all that. We’re just hoping that we can grab a few boys and show them that there is more to life than drugs and alcohol.”

Green Valley hopes taking part in highly competitive event will be a platform to create awareness in the Tamavua-i-Wai community.

The team won their first match against Nadera Red 2 sets to 1 at the LICI courts in Laucala Bay, Suva.