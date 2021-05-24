Home

Volleyball

Gray calls for unity in Fiji Volleyball

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 23, 2022 5:08 pm
Newly-elected president Joe Gray.

Working in agreement with individual districts will be the driving for Fiji Volleyball as it moves forward with its new President.

For the past one and a half years, the national body had been left stagnant with only the district clubs active.

Newly-elected president Joe Gray says his confidence lies within the precedence of the various districts.

Gray says this will help the sport grow within a short period of time.

“Unity is one thing that we’d like to drive in and with that, if we’re able to achieve that confidence will definitely come through with our players having to believe and having trust and faith in the cause and the program that the executive committee will put together.”

Fiji Volleyball is hoping to start its season with the Easter championships in April.

 

