Gray appointed as Volleyball President

Joe Gray has been appointed the new president of the Fiji Volleyball Federation.

This was announced in a press conference in Suva last night by outgoing president Liga Gukisuva.

Gukisuva says Gray has always been a passionate supporter of volleyball and has good experience in organizing tournaments as seen in the past Airports Fiji Limited volleyball tournaments.

He adds Gray’s appointment will help take the federation to greater heights and also achieve upcoming plans for the year.

Gray will be the president for the next 12 months while the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee plans out his term as the president.

He says they’ll be realistic and don’t want to be too ambitious but rather focus on key performance indicators that are practical and doable but first everyone has to work together.

‘We hope to actually develop the potential and skills we have within our players but most of all we hope to actually have unity and diversity, I’m seriously also going to get the committee together and we’re going to map out our plans for the next 12 months.

The new committee will be announced in two weeks.