FWCC helps Suva volleyball

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has jumped on board to support the Suva Volleyball Association in its grassroots development program.

The program is aimed at increasing women and girl’s participation in volleyball.

Suva Volleyball has a total of 18 clubs and nine women’s clubs have registered so far this season.

SVA Interim President Kemueli Naiqama says the sponsorship will assist the association’s plans in reaching its objective of bringing the number of women teams to the same as the men.

Naiqama says the assistance will strengthen their resources and equipment including a coaching team to support the women’s development programs.

The association will be running a five weeks skills training program for women and girls in Suva next month.

The FWCC has also sponsored the challenge cup for both men and women.

[Source: Suva Volleyball]