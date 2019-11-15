Follow protocols or face the consequences says Gukisuva

The Fiji Volleyball Federation has once again reiterated that clubs and communities who host competitions without being sanctioned will be dealt with accordingly.

FVF President Liga Gukisuva says all clubs need to first seek approval from Fiji Volleyball as per the Safe Sports Fiji pandemic return to play protocol.

“The worst-case scenario is us stopping the tournament. Like I said we’ve got rules and regulations, there are safety protocols that need to be followed and if the stakeholders or the officials find out that it’s not been properly followed, we have every right to stop the tournament from happening.”

Gukisuva adds this is done to ensure the safety of everyone involved.