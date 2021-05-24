FVF works on revival of beach volleyball

One of the main agenda for the interim Fiji Volleyball Federation administration is the revival of beach volleyball in the country.

Before this takes form, Fiji Volleyball Interim President Kemueli Naiqama says they must first get the indoor competition up and running again.

Naiqama says indoor volleyball has been successful over the years and they want to incorporate the same system for beach volleyball.

“First things first, we will try and address the indoor and have a good structure put in place that is sustainable, with regular and strong competition. Once that is in place we will try and imitate the same concept with beach volleyball.”

Naiqama is anticipating a busy season ahead with competition proper to begin at the end of the year and run on until next year.