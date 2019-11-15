Home

Volleyball

Fiji Volleyball warns members

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 2, 2020 1:04 pm
Fiji Volleyball President Liga Gukisuva is urging all affiliated associations to seek approval before hosting any tournament. [File Photo]

Fiji Volleyball President Liga Gukisuva is urging all affiliated associations to seek approval before hosting any tournament.

This is after certain clubs were seen hosting competitions despite not being sanctioned by Fiji Volleyball.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Gukisuva says being accredited by the Fiji National Sports Commission doesn’t mean everything is normal.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just because we got the accreditation, doesn’t mean we can do whatever we want. The tournaments from now on will have to be sanctioned from Fiji Volleyball Federation because of the protocols that are in place.”

Gukisuva adds this is done to ensure protocols including a number of teams, availability of sanitizers, appropriate venues, and social distancing measures as well as the installation of the CareFiji App on smartphones are followed.

Gukisuva has also warned that association who fail to comply will be dealt with accordingly.

“If these are not sanctioned by Fiji Volleyball Federation than I’m sorry but your tournament can actually be stopped from being organized if the necessary stakeholders find out that you haven’t followed the right process from getting your tournament sanctioned.”

The Fiji Volleyball Federation hopes good sense will prevail and proper procedures and processes will be followed.

