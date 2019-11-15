Home

Volleyball

Fiji Volleyball to prepare under 17 and 19 teams

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 31, 2020 1:31 pm
One of the first things the Fiji Volleyball Federation will do after the restrictions are lifted will be to prepare their junior sides.

Fiji Volleyball will put together an under-17 and under-19 teams for the FIVB Beach Volleyball under-19 World Championships.

Federation President Liga Gukisuva says they will prepare accordingly once government has given clearance for sporting gatherings in the country.

“Until and unless we get the clearance from the government we will then position ourselves to the event that will need to happen first.”

Once that is done, then Fiji will have to wait for the green light to be given by host nation, Thailand, if the tournament will still go ahead in September.

“One of that is the under 19 and under 17 beach volleyball world tournament, let’s see how it goes different countries have different recovery period, like for Fiji it’s been a week or two weeks we don’t know about the other countries so I can only speak for us”.

At the moment the International Volleyball Federation has ceased all Volleyball tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

