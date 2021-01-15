Fiji Volleyball prioritizes player welfare

The Fiji Volleyball Federation will review its scheduled competitions for the season.

President Liga Gukisuva says they will not rush into resuming tournaments as some players are still dealing with the impact of TC Yasa and the pandemic.

While dates have been set for major tournaments including the national club championship and Vulaca tournament, Gukisuva says they can still push dates back depending on the well-being of its players.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do understand that most of them are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives for those that were badly affected. Yes we have our plans to put tournaments together but we are also quite sensitive to the reality on the ground.”

He says the success of the tournament depends on reducing financial burdens on the teams and having the maximum numbers participate.

The federation will meet this week to decide on the best possible scenarios on its scheduled competitions.